South Korea to Join Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement - Trade Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) South Korea has decided to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and plans to submit the application before May 9, South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said on Friday.

"The government has carefully reviewed joining the CPTPP over the past eight years, and the entry decision was made after considering its economic and strategic values," Yeo was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

South Korea is planning to submit the official application before the end of the term of incumbent President Moon Jae-in on May 9, Yeo said, adding that joining the CPTPP will help the country ensure stable supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region and protect the economy from rapid changes.

The government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to resume negotiations on the country's membership, the report said. The process may take at least one year.

The CPTPP accession will boost trade and investment for South Korea, increasing its gross domestic product by 0.33-0.35 percentage points, the report said, citing an assessment of the state-run Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.

Farmers and fishermen have opposed the government's decision, the report noted, adding that joining the CPTPP will cause a decrease in the production in the agricultural sector by up to $358.01 million per year, and in the fishing industry by up to $58.9 million per year.

The government has promised to support the potentially affected sectors, according to Yonhap.

The CPTPP is a major free-trade bloc made up of 11 nations including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam with the objective of supporting sustainable and inclusive economic development.