South Korea to Join US Air Force Drills for First Time in 3 Years - Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) South Korea will join the US-led Red Flag aerial combat training exercise next month for the first time in three years, the Republic of Korea Air Force said on Tuesday.

The drills will be held in Alaska from June 10-25 with the participation of about 1,500 troops and 100 aircraft.

South Korea is planning to send F-15K fighter jets, cargo planes and dozens of servicemen to the exercise.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the Japanese Self-Defense Air Force will also join the training exercise, which will enable the participating countries to exchange "tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow airmen."

Red Flag exercises have been held since 1975. The last time the ROK Air Force took part in the drills was in 2018.