South Korea To Join US-Australian Naval Exercise - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

South Korea to Join US-Australian Naval Exercise - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) South Korea will for the first time participate in joint naval exercise along with the United States and Australia, which will take place in mid-July, South Korea's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"We've decided to join the exercise for the first time this year with a goal to improve our capabilities of conducting combined operations," a spokesperson for the ministry was quoted by Yonhap news as saying.

The exercise will take place in Australian waters and is the largest training activity between the US and Australia.

South Korea plans to send a 4,000 tonne-class destroyer.

The spokesperson noted that the exercise is not aimed at any nations.

Other countries participating in the exercise include Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Japan while France, India and Indonesia will be observing.

The last such drill took place in 2019, where South Korea served as an observer. The event this year will have half of the participating personnel as opposed to the previous one due to COVID-19.

All forces entering Australian waters will be undergoing a two week quarantine.

