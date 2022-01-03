South Korea to Keep Up Peace Efforts on Peninsula - President

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) South Korea will continue efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, President Moon Jae-in said on Monday, calling for a dialogue with North Korea.

"There is no greater value for us than peace. Peace is necessary for security control. But if the peace is not institutionalized, it easily becomes unstable. I will do my best to the last. We must not forget that the current peace is hardly based on the dialogue between the United States and North Korea and the inter-Korean dialogue that we have conducted," the president said in a New Year's address to the nation, broadcast by his office.

Given this is his last New Year's address as president, whose term will end on March 2022, Moon called on the next administration to continue efforts on dialogue with the North.

While the president did not mention a declaration of the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War, he recalled that South Korea ranks sixth in the world in terms of military power.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in his New Year's Eve address at a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee, mentioned South Korea in only one sentence.

Moon also called on the South Korean population to unite in the face of the coronavirus, hailing the national economic progress despite the pandemic. The country will overcome the crisis and bring back normal life for all in 2022, he pledged.