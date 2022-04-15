South Korea to Lift COVID-19 Quarantine in May - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) A seven-day mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients will be completely lifted in South Korea at the end of May, South Korean media reported on Friday, citing the state public health agency.

"We will push for a return to the general medical system where people can get the diagnosis and treatment at local clinics and hospitals and enjoy everyday life even if they get infected with COVID-19," the state headquarters for COVID-19 response was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

According to the agency, starting next week all social distancing rules will also be canceled, with the exception of a requirement to wear a mask in public places.

In South Korea, daily cases of COVID-19 infection have recently dropped markedly after the virus curve peaked at more than 620,000 in mid-March. On Friday, South Korea reported 125,846 new COVID-19 infections.