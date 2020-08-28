South Korea to Limit Operating Hours at Bakeries, Restaurants Amid Surge in COVID- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The South Korean authorities will limit the operating hours of restaurants and bakeries in the greater Seoul area starting this weekend in a bid to contain the fast spread of the coronavirus amid a surge in infections, the national Yonhap news agency said on Friday.

South Korea has been witnessing a new spike in the number of the coronavirus cases within the last two weeks ” from 56 to a nearly six-month high of 441 cases on Thursday.

According to the news agency, starting Sunday, restaurants and bakeries can operate until 9 p.m (12:00 GMT), with takeaway services and deliveries permitted after. The restriction is set to be in force until September 6.

In addition, one-third of all the employees of the country's government agencies and public institutions will work remotely, with private companies also being recommended to take similar steps.

The government will also ban all gatherings at indoor sports facilities, such as gyms and billiard clubs, in the capital area.

On Friday, South Korea reported 371 new cases. Given the update, the country's total tally has increased to 19,077. Of the new infections, most have resulted from internal transmission and 12 are imported.

The country's death toll, meanwhile, has risen by three to 316, and the number of recoveries has grown by 90 to 14,551.