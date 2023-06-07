South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Russia - Security Strategy

South Korea intends to maintain "stable" relations with Russia and keep up diplomatic communications, while at the same time continuing to support Kiev and uphold Russia sanctions, according to the country's new National Security Strategy published by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) South Korea intends to maintain "stable" relations with Russia and keep up diplomatic communications, while at the same time continuing to support Kiev and uphold Russia sanctions, according to the country's new National Security Strategy published by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration on Wednesday.

A 144-page document entitled "The Key Global State for Freedom, Peace and Wellbeing" outlines South Korea's new security and foreign relations strategy, including plans to upgrade the country's armed forces, a deterrence strategy against North Korea and the creation of a system of preemptive response to global economic and security challenges.

The document condemns Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and states South Korea's intent to continue upholding Russia sanctions, although it declares that the country will continue to maintain "stable" relations with Russia on a number of general issues.

"The (South Korean) government will continue to participate in global efforts, including upholding sanctions against Russia and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The government will also put efforts into maintaining stable relations with Russia. We will continue to maintain diplomatic communications on general issues that require our cooperation with Russia, while at the same time working on minimizing damage from the sanctions to our economy and to companies that are conducting business in Russia," the document reads.

At the same time, Seoul noted that China, Russia and North Korea have been pushed ever closer, which has weakened the incentive to cooperate in regional security in Northeastern Asia, particularly with relation to North Korea's nuclear problem.

"If a major provocation, such as a nuclear test (by North Korea), takes place, the government of South Korea will urge the UN Security Council to adopt a new sanctions resolution (concerning North Korea) and to impose individual sanctions in coordination with partner states. Besides, we will make diplomatic efforts to motivate China and Russia to play a constructive part in this process," the document reads.

Both China and Russia, while emphasizing the importance of a political settlement on the Korean Peninsula, oppose the international community's efforts to impose more sanctions on North Korea in response to its "unprecedented provocations," according to the document.

Last week, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup called for new resolutions in the United Nations Security Council if North Korea continues its "provocations" following Pyongyang's failed satellite launch. The minister also called on the international community to pass new resolutions in the UN Security Council if the North Korea conducts a nuclear test to show Pyongyang that the cost of nuclear threats outweighed the benefits and led to more international isolation.