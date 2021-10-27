South Korea to Pay $820 Million Compensation for 1948 Uprising Suppression

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The South Korean government will pay about $820 million to the victims of the bloody 1948-1954 suppression of the uprising on Jeju Island, Yonhap news agency reports Wednesday.

This will be the largest amount of compensation in the country for the tragic events of the past, says the agency citing sources from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Payments are provided for more than 10,000 victims during the so-called "Jeju April 3 incident" or for their relatives.

The Jeju Island uprising was an armed uprising in South Korea that began on April 3, 1948, and lasted until May 1949.

The residents of Jeju, who opposed the division of Korea into northern and southern parts, organized a general strike in 1947 against the elections planned by the UN Interim Commission on the territory controlled by the US Military Administration in Korea. The uprising was considered a "communist rebellion" and the authorities suppressed it, resulting in the deaths of up to 30,000 civilians or 10% of the entire population of the island at that time.