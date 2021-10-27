UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Pay $820 Million Compensation For 1948 Uprising Suppression

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 06:47 PM

South Korea to Pay $820 Million Compensation for 1948 Uprising Suppression

The South Korean government will pay about $820 million to the victims of the bloody 1948-1954 suppression of the uprising on Jeju Island, Yonhap news agency reports Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The South Korean government will pay about $820 million to the victims of the bloody 1948-1954 suppression of the uprising on Jeju Island, Yonhap news agency reports Wednesday.

This will be the largest amount of compensation in the country for the tragic events of the past, says the agency citing sources from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Payments are provided for more than 10,000 victims during the so-called "Jeju April 3 incident" or for their relatives.

The Jeju Island uprising was an armed uprising in South Korea that began on April 3, 1948, and lasted until May 1949.

The residents of Jeju, who opposed the division of Korea into northern and southern parts, organized a general strike in 1947 against the elections planned by the UN Interim Commission on the territory controlled by the US Military Administration in Korea. The uprising was considered a "communist rebellion" and the authorities suppressed it, resulting in the deaths of up to 30,000 civilians or 10% of the entire population of the island at that time.

Related Topics

United Nations Jeju South Korea North Korea April May From Government Million

Recent Stories

Taliban Help UN With Humanitarian Access, Provide ..

Taliban Help UN With Humanitarian Access, Provide Security When Needed - Guterre ..

3 minutes ago
 Gargash meets with Special Envoy of UN Secretary-G ..

Gargash meets with Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General for Yemen

20 minutes ago
 Poor Economic Conditions in Afghanistan May Trigge ..

Poor Economic Conditions in Afghanistan May Trigger Mass Migration - Amirabdolla ..

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21 Scotland Vs. Namibia, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21 Scotland Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

46 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Folk & Herita ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Folk & Heritage Committee organized an even ..

53 minutes ago
 Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall ..

Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall: Mian Zahid Hussain

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.