South Korea to Provide Ukraine $30Mln Worth of Aid - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 10:49 PM

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba promised to send $30 million in aid to Ukraine, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday

In March, Seoul provided Kiev with $10 million worth of assistance, including helmets, tents, blankets, medicines, and 40 tonnes of medical humanitarian aid.

"Foreign Minister Chung explained that as humanitarian assistance, the Korean government has decided to provide US$30 million in addition to US$10 million in March, and is continuously exploring ways for assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

