South Korea To Push For Artificial Intelligence Leadership By 2027 - Prime Minister

Published January 26, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) South Korea will boost investment in artificial intelligence technology as it looks to become a global leader in the field within five years, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Thursday.

"By 2027, (South Korea) will take a leap toward one of the world's top three AI powerhouses," Han told a policy meeting on data and AI technology, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean government plans to overhaul its technology policy to connect AI service providers with businesses and create demand for their services in public and private sectors, the news outlet reported.

