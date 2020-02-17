South Korea to Quarantine Citizens Evacuated From Virus-Stricken Cruise Ship - Reports

South Korea plans to put its citizens evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship under a 14-day quarantine, media reported Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) South Korea plans to put its citizens evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship under a 14-day quarantine, media reported Monday.

State news agency Yonhap cited Vice-Health Minister Kim Gang-lip as saying that the measures mirror those applied to citizens evacuate from the Chinese city of Wuhan which is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The quarantining of people is deemed necessary and follows similar actions taken by Seoul against South Korean nationals and immediate family members evacuated from Wuhan, China," Kim said according to Yonhap.

South Korea joins a growing list of countries that have moved to evacuate their nationals from the Diamond Princess which has been under lockdown off the Japanese coast of Yokohama since early February.

Of the 3,711 people on board between guests and crew, 355 have been reported to be infected so far making it the single largest concentration of the virus outside of China.