South Korea to Receive New Heavily-Equipped Submarine Set for Covert Missions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The South Korean navy will take delivery on Thursday of a new submarine dubbed ROKS Ahn Mu with enhanced capabilities for carrying out covert underwater missions and precision strikes, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's defense authorities.

The 3,000-tonne submarine is the second of three Changbogo-III Batch-I vessels being built in South Korea, with 76% of the ship produced domestically. It is intended for a crew of 50 and is equipped with vertical launching tubes for ballistic missiles set to conduct precision strikes at ground targets, according to the report.

In addition, the submarine has an advanced combat and sonar system, as well as the latest vibration and noise reduction mechanisms. It is expected to enter service after eight months of operational tests, the agency said.

The ROKS Ahn Mu submarine is a key asset of the country's defense program, including an operational plan to disable the North Korean administration in the event of a conflict, the report read.