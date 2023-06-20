UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Release First Report On North Korean Forced Labor - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) South Korea plans to release its first-ever report on forced labor practices in North Korea containing declassified data in a bid to raise international awareness, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing a Ministry of Unification official.

The ministry-affiliated North Korean Human Rights Records Center, which drafted the report, has already carried out inquiries into North Korea's forced labor practices and released prior reports for internal use, the news agency said.

"But given the need to raise awareness about the human rights situation in North Korea, we plan to release the results, excluding personal information," the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

The report is reportedly based on interviews with the North Korean defectors who arrived in South over the past five years. It is also expected to cover the changes in forced labor practices before and after Kim Jong Un's rise to power in 2011.

Raising awareness on North Korea's human rights practices, as well as toughening Seoul's stance on Pyongyang's "provocations," were among the pledges made by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol before assuming office.

