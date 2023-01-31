South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at Shin Hanul NPP - Industry Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea will resume construction of the third and fourth reactors at the Shin Hanul nuclear power plant (NPP), which was stopped in 2017, with their completion scheduled for 2032 and 2033, the country's industry ministry said on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) South Korea will resume construction of the third and fourth reactors at the Shin Hanul nuclear power plant (NPP), which was stopped in 2017, with their completion scheduled for 2032 and 2033, the country's industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The reactors will be built in Uljin County in North Gyeongsang Province. Final approval should be given in the third quarter of 2023. Earthworks will start in December, and full-fledged construction will begin next year. The third reactor is scheduled for completion in October 2032 and the fourth a year later.

"In light of the decision to resume construction of the third and fourth reactors of the Shin Hanul nuclear power plant, we will make efforts for their unhindered construction in order to ensure energy security at the national level, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stable electricity supply," the ministry said.

Preparations for the construction work will be carried out in accordance with the "safety first" principle, the ministry said, adding that it would comply with all legal procedures and consult with local residents, for whom additional explanatory meetings will be conducted.

Starting February 1, the ministry will begin studying locals' opinions on the project and its impact on the environment.

Construction of the first and second reactors at the Shin Hanul NPP started in 2012. The first 1,400-megawatt unit was completed in 2020 and brought into commercial use in December 2022. It became South Korea's 27th reactor.

Construction of the third and fourth reactors with the same capacity was suspended by the administration of ex-President Moon Jae-in, which advocated the gradual phasing out of nuclear energy. However, current President Yoon Suk-yeol has changed this stance. Last year, South Korea spent around $770 million on nuclear energy, and Yoon promised to double that amount in 2023.

South Korea intends to increase the share of nuclear energy in the total power it produces from 27.4% in 2021 to 30% by 2030. The country is also actively advocating nuclear power projects abroad. For example, Seoul has been building the Barakah NPP in the United Arab Emirates since 2012.