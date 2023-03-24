UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Seek Extradition Of Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:03 PM

South Korea to seek extradition of crypto fugitive Do Kwon

South Korea will seek the extradition of fugitive crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon, prosecutors told AFP on Friday, after the Terraform founder was arrested in Montenegro and hit with US fraud charges

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):South Korea will seek the extradition of fugitive crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon, prosecutors told AFP on Friday, after the Terraform founder was arrested in Montenegro and hit with US fraud charges.

Kwon, whose full name is Kwon Do-hyung, has been accused of fraud over his company's dramatic collapse last year, which wiped out about $40 billion of investors' money and shook global crypto markets.

The 31-year-old was arrested at the Podgorica airport in Montenegro on a South Korean warrant, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday.

Soon after, the United States charged him with eight counts, including securities fraud and wire fraud, which followed a lawsuit by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In South Korea, where Kwon is wanted for violations of the country's capital markets act, authorities confirmed Friday that they would seek his extradition.

"South Korean prosecutors will take steps to repatriate Kwon Do-hyung. We are working on the process," Kim Hee-Kyung, a spokeswoman for the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, told AFP.

Kwon reportedly flew from South Korea to Singapore ahead of the company's crash in May last year.

In September, South Korean prosecutors requested that Interpol place him on the red notice list across the agency's 195 member nations, and also revoked his passport.

But questions about his whereabouts intensified after the Singapore Police Force said that he was not in the country.

Montenegro authorities said Thursday that Kwon had "used falsified travel documents from Costa Rica" during passport control for a flight to Dubai.

Inspection of his luggage also found travel documents from Belgium and South Korea, while Interpol checks discovered that Belgian documents were forged, Montenegro's interior ministry added.

Many investors lost their life savings when Kwon's Luna and Terra entered a death spiral, and South Korean authorities have opened multiple criminal probes into the crash.

South Korea's National Police Agency said it would collaborate with the country's prosecutors as they seek Kwon's extradition.

"As an organisation that works closely with the Interpol, we will actively cooperate with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office," Jeong Beom-seok, an official from the National Police Agency, told AFP.

South Korea is a member of the European Convention on Extradition, a multilateral convention that facilitates extradition between member nations, and Montenegro is also a signatory, the justice ministry said in a statement.

"The justice ministry will proceed with the extradition process in accordance with laws and international agreements," it added.

Cryptocurrencies have come under increasing scrutiny from regulators across the globe following a string of recent controversies, including the high-profile collapse of the exchange FTX.

Kwon is accused of "orchestrating a multi-billion-dollar crypto asset securities fraud", according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

"It is true that Kwon has done too much damage to too many people, with something that carried a lot of unexplained risks," Cho Dong-keun, an economics professor emeritus at Myongji University, told AFP.

"It's very unfortunate that he ran away. A responsible adult and entrepreneur would have stayed and explained. The fact that he tried to avoid authorities by even using forged passports shows his character." His TerraUSD was marketed as a "stablecoin", which is typically pegged to stable assets such as the US dollar to prevent drastic fluctuations in prices.

But TerraUSD was an "algorithmic stablecoin" -- not backed by assets, instead pegged only to its floating sister currency Luna. And some $40 billion in market value was erased when the two currencies went into freefall in May 2022.

Kwon and Terraform Labs also moved more than 10,000 bitcoin out of their failed project and converted some of the tokens into cash via a Swiss bank, Bloomberg News reported, citing the US SEC.

"Kwon certainly needs to be held accountable for his actions," Kim Dae-jong, a professor of business administration at Sejong University, told AFP.

"The bottom line is that Kwon didn't run the company according to laws and principles. He exploited it for his own personal, financial gain."

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Exchange Business Dollar Dubai Company Bank Bitcoin Podgorica Singapore Seoul Belgium South Korea United States North Korea Costa Rica Money May September Criminals Market From Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Moldovan Anti-EU Party Claims Authorities Preparin ..

Moldovan Anti-EU Party Claims Authorities Preparing Military Provocation Near Tr ..

29 minutes ago
 US Escalates Ukrainian Conflict, Thwarts Peace Eff ..

US Escalates Ukrainian Conflict, Thwarts Peace Efforts - Chinese Foreign Ministr ..

29 minutes ago
 Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world s ..

Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world skating title

34 minutes ago
 Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work o ..

Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work of synthetic turf

34 minutes ago
 French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

34 minutes ago
 Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.