UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Send Aerial Refueling Plane To US For Janssen Vaccines - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:10 PM

South Korea to Send Aerial Refueling Plane to US for Janssen Vaccines - Defense Minister

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) South Korea will dispatch a military aerial refueling aircraft to the United States to fetch one million doses of the Janssen vaccine, developed by US Johnson & Johnson, for inoculating the country's servicemen, Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Monday.

During the recent visit of South Korean leader Moon Jae-in to Washington, US President Joe Biden promised to provide Seoul with vaccines for 550,000 South Korean servicemen.

"It is expected that the aerial refueling aircraft will depart on Wednesday and come back on Saturday," Suk said during his speech in the parliament.

According to South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the vaccination of servicemen will take place from June 10 - 20. Starting June 1, the country will open the reservation for inoculation, which is voluntary. Around 538,000 reservists, 3 million civil defense members and about 137,000 people, related to defense and foreign affairs. However, individuals under the age of 30 years are not given the Janssen shots in South Korea due to concerns about possible blood clotting.

Related Topics

Washington Parliament Visit Seoul South Korea United States North Korea June From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

54 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

55 minutes ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

55 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

55 minutes ago

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

1 hour ago

Two-stroke rickshaws, Major pollution contributors ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.