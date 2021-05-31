South Korea to Send Aerial Refueling Plane to US for Janssen Vaccines - Defense Minister

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) South Korea will dispatch a military aerial refueling aircraft to the United States to fetch one million doses of the Janssen vaccine, developed by US Johnson & Johnson, for inoculating the country's servicemen, Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Monday.

During the recent visit of South Korean leader Moon Jae-in to Washington, US President Joe Biden promised to provide Seoul with vaccines for 550,000 South Korean servicemen.

"It is expected that the aerial refueling aircraft will depart on Wednesday and come back on Saturday," Suk said during his speech in the parliament.

According to South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the vaccination of servicemen will take place from June 10 - 20. Starting June 1, the country will open the reservation for inoculation, which is voluntary. Around 538,000 reservists, 3 million civil defense members and about 137,000 people, related to defense and foreign affairs. However, individuals under the age of 30 years are not given the Janssen shots in South Korea due to concerns about possible blood clotting.