(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korean company Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) has inked a contract to supply equipment for turbine halls at Egypt's first nuclear power plant (NPP) El Dabaa, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, the main partner in the construction of the joint project, said in a statement on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) South Korean company Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) has inked a contract to supply equipment for turbine halls at Egypt's first nuclear power plant (NPP) El Dabaa, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, the main partner in the construction of the joint project, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Rosatom's engineering division Atomstroyexport JSC and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) signed a contract for the construction of turbine islands for the El-Dabaa NPP project in Egypt. Under this agreement the South Korean company will build about 80 buildings and structures at the four power units of the plant, as well as purchase and supply equipment and other materials for the turbine islands at the NPP," Rosatom's statement said.

In 2015, Russia and Egypt signed agreements on cooperation in building El Dabaa NPP with the provision that Russia will advance a $25 billion loan for this purpose. In December 2017, the two countries also signed appendix to the agreement to activate commercial contracts for the NPP construction.

Work on the construction started on July 20.

El-Dabaa NPP will consist of four power units of 1,200 MW each. The units will operate on advanced Russian nuclear reactors VVER-1200 belonging to the 3+ generation, which meets the highest post-Fukushima safety standards.