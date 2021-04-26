UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Speed Up Vaccinations Amid Rapid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

South Korea to Speed Up Vaccinations Amid Rapid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) South Korea is set to speed up its vaccination campaign after procuring huge supply of vaccines amid detection of 800 new COVID-19 cases last week and emergence of new strains, South Korea Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki's said on Monday.

"With the latest deal with Pfizer, the country has laid the ground for advancing the timetable of herd immunity. We've also prepared for expanding vaccinations to those under age 18 and booster shots in response to virus variants," the official said as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

On Saturday, South Korea signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase an additional 40 million vaccines (enough to vaccinate 20 million people), thus bringing the total number of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country to 192 million doses, which should be enough to vaccinate 99 million people, or almost twice the population of the country.

Hong addressed the public's concerns about vaccine shortages and the slow progress in the country's current vaccination rollout. As of February 26, the country has vaccinated a total of 2.26 million people (4.4% of total population).

"The country plans to pump up efforts to vaccinate 1.5 million people per day by May," the prime minister added.

Anxiety over vaccine safety has also spread across the country so AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are only administered to specific age groups, including patients and workers at long-term care hospitals and people aged over 75.

The number of infected people in South Korea stands at 119,387 as of Monday. Authorities aim to vaccinate 3 million people by the end of April and 12 million people by the end of June, and achieve herd immunity by November.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Immunity Progress South Korea February April May June November Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt launches Kisan Card for farmers

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Bold Operations At Sea To Rescue Str ..

32 minutes ago

Cambridge exams begin today in Pakistan under stri ..

54 minutes ago

Local Press: COVID-hit India needs the world&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 70 more deaths due to COVID-19 ov ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.