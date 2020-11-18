South Korea to Spend 80% of Military Budget on Purchase of National Weapons - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Defense Minister Suh Wook promised that more than 80% of South Korea's military budget, which is estimated at $90 billion, would be spent by the armed forces in the next five years on locally made weapons and equipment, as South Korea pursues an import substitution policy, local media reported on Wednesday.

The minister spoke at the three day defense expo, DX Korea 2020 - that specializes in exhibition of land forces equipment - which was held in Goyang, a city in Gyeonggi Province in the north of South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"We will actively push for policies to nurture the defense industry and beef up tech cooperation between the private sector and the military for development of eight core defense strategic technologies, including the intelligent command and control system," the minister said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

More than 200 companies from 11 countries took part in the DX Korea 2020 expo.

In August, the government announced a defense budget for 2021- 2025 worth 300 trillion won ( $272 Bln), with a third of the total allocated for strengthening defense capabilities.

