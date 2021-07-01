UrduPoint.com
South Korea To Spend Additional $29Bln On COVID-19 Relief Package - Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:20 PM

South Korea to Spend Additional $29Bln on COVID-19 Relief Package - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance on Thursday announced plans to allocate extra 33 trillion won ($29 billion) to finance a COVID-19 relief package aimed at helping people and businesses affected by the pandemic, as well as to fight the pandemic.

"The government has drawn up its 2nd supplementary budget of this year, worth 33.0 trillion won, to help those left behind in the recovery from the pandemic, as well as ensure proper control of the disease, including fast vaccination rollouts and broad coverage," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, an estimated $11.8 billion is earmarked for COVID-19 relief packages, $3.

87 billion of which is pegged for the control of the disease, and $11.1 billion for boosting local economies. The government also plans to enhance employment support like public job creation and training programs with $2.2 billion.

South Korea packaged $17 billion in its first supplementary budget in March this year.

The pandemic caused South Korea's economy to decline by 1% and is presently on the path of recovery owing to a bounce in exports, especially in high tech products, and resilient investment in machinery and equipment. However, services activity and consumption have been sluggish, and employment is still significantly below its pre-pandemic level, prompting government intervention.

