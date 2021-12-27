UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Spend Over $540Mln On Nuclear Safety Research - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:29 PM

South Korea has announced it will allocate $541 million to research and engineering to make the country's nuclear reactors safer by 2029, the South Korean media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) South Korea has announced it will allocate $541 million to research and engineering to make the country's nuclear reactors safer by 2029, the South Korean media reported on Monday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the funds are part of a five-year plan to boost the safety of South Korea's nuclear industry and establish new strategic business with accumulated technology.

The plan was finalized during a government meeting earlier in the day.

Seoul will also spend about $362 million by 2029 to research storage and disposal of used nuclear fuel in order to reduce the environmental costs on future generations.

