South Korea To Start Inoculating People Over 75 In April - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:08 PM

South Korea to Start Inoculating People Over 75 in April - Authorities

South Korea will begin inoculating people over 75 years old from COVID-19 as well as some other vulnerable groups in April, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday

SOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) South Korea will begin inoculating people over 75 years old from COVID-19 as well as some other vulnerable groups in April, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

According to KDCA, some 3.64 million people aged 75 and over from the general population will be vaccinated during the first week of April. They will receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer that are scheduled to arrive in the country later this month

In addition, some education workers will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in April, including about 51,000 teachers dealing with children with disabilities and 13,000 more health workers in kindergartens.

In May, about 20,000 flight attendants will also receive a vaccine, as the authorities consider them to be a group vulnerable to contracting new variants of the virus, the agency added.

South Korea launched a mass inoculation campaign in late February, using the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate health care staff and patients in nursing homes, as well as the Pfizer vaccine for frontline medical staff.

Earlier in March, Seoul authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 years old. The vaccine was initially recommended for use only among people aged between 18 and 65, as data on the vaccine's effects on senior citizens was insufficient. The country was set to receive additional data on the results of clinical trials in this group in early April before deciding whether to inoculate them with the vaccine. However, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the health authorities to review the issue now, citing the experience of other countries that already greenlighted its use for seniors.

South Korean authorities said earlier that the plan was to vaccinate 12 million people in the first half of 2021.

