South Korea to Supply Ukraine With More Mine Detectors, Mine-Clearing Equipment - Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) South Korea will supply Ukraine with more mine detectors and mine-clearing equipment, South Korean Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said on Sunday.

"We plan to expand assistance in mine detectors and demining equipment, as Ukraine's demand for them is desperately large. We will expand military supply support, and in the mid- to long term plan and design cooperation in defense projects between South Korea and Ukraine," Kim was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The official also noted that nine assistance packages have been prepared as a result of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit to Ukraine, including three security assistance packages, three humanitarian packages and three packages on reconstruction aid.

Kim added that plans on defense cooperation between the countries are also being in development.

Besides, Kiev asked South Korean business to invest in the construction of factories for the production of batteries and electric vehicles in Ukraine, he said.

On Saturday, Yoon paid a visit to Ukraine, where he visited the city of Bucha and Irpin and held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy said he had invited South Korea to join the G7 countries' declaration on support for Ukraine and take part in the global "peace summit." Yoon said that South Korea will allocate $150 million to help Ukraine in 2023.