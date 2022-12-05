UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Support Use Of Local High-Tech Materials In Arms Components - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) South Korea will use cutting-edge materials in the production of its weapons components with the increased government support, according to a new five-year plan presented by the South Korean Defense Procurement Agency, media reported on Monday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has released its policy plan for 2023-2027, with the focus on supporting local production of arms parts in order to boost export of the country's defense products, Yonhap said. The plan provides for the funding of up to 75% of research and development costs of local firms, the report said.

The government will provide support at all stages of the process, including development, evaluating, testing and certifying defense products, as well as exporting them, DAPA said, according to Yonhap.

Under the new DAPA plan, the government will also focus on the local development of high-tech materials, such as metal alloys in gas turbine engines and raw materials in high-performance explosives for guided weapons, Yonhap said.

The new five-year roadmap is designed in accordance with special measures provided by the South Korean defense ministry last month, in order to accomplish the government's aim of turning the country into the fourth largest exporter of defense products in the world by 2027.

