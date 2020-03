South Korea to Suspend Visa Waivers for Japan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The South Korean government will suspend visa waivers for Japan from midnight March 9 and revoke already-issued visas for Japanese citizens, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing South Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The South Korean government will suspend visa waivers for Japan from midnight March 9 and revoke already-issued visas for Japanese citizens, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing South Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.

In addition, special entry procedures will be imposed for all foreigners entering Japan, the media outlet added.

Japan has already introduced several similar measures regarding South Korea.