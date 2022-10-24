UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Take Part In US Multinational Exercise Cyber Flag For First Time - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:50 AM

South Korea to Take Part in US Multinational Exercise Cyber Flag for First Time - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The South Korean military will participate in the US-led multinational exercise Cyber Flag for the first time this week, the country's national defense said on Sunday.

The ministry specified that a total of 18 specially selected military personnel from the different branches of troops would take part in this exercise.

"Our military's participation in the Cyber Flag exercises is an important opportunity to strengthen cyber threat readiness among allies and forge mutual partnerships," Gen. Kim Han-sung, the commander of the Cyber Operations Command in Seoul, said.

The US Cyber Command has been conducting annual exercises to bolster the defensive skills of Washington and its allies for cyberattacks. The 2022 Cyber Flag will be held from October 24-28, with the participation of 25 countries, including the United States, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden agreed to "deepen and broaden cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, and cyber security" during their first summit in May.

Related Topics

Australia Washington Canada Seoul South Korea United States North Korea May October Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.