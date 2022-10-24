South Korea to Take Part in US Multinational Exercise Cyber Flag for First Time - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The South Korean military will participate in the US-led multinational exercise Cyber Flag for the first time this week, the country's national defense said on Sunday.

The ministry specified that a total of 18 specially selected military personnel from the different branches of troops would take part in this exercise.

"Our military's participation in the Cyber Flag exercises is an important opportunity to strengthen cyber threat readiness among allies and forge mutual partnerships," Gen. Kim Han-sung, the commander of the Cyber Operations Command in Seoul, said.

The US Cyber Command has been conducting annual exercises to bolster the defensive skills of Washington and its allies for cyberattacks. The 2022 Cyber Flag will be held from October 24-28, with the participation of 25 countries, including the United States, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden agreed to "deepen and broaden cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, and cyber security" during their first summit in May.