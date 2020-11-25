UrduPoint.com
South Korea To Target North's Underground Launchers With New Missiles - Reports

Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:18 PM

South Korea to Target North's Underground Launchers With New Missiles - Reports

South Korea has approved mass production of new ground-based missiles capable of bursting through the North's underground tunnels housing long-range projectiles, media said Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) South Korea has approved mass production of new ground-based missiles capable of bursting through the North's underground tunnels housing long-range projectiles, media said Wednesday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration was cited as saying by the Yonhap news agency that Korean Tactical Surface to Surface Missiles (KTSSMs) cost $406 million to develop and an extra $289 million to produce.

"This project is to destroy long-range artillery pieces hidden in underground tunnels in order to neutralize enemies' attack at the shortest time possible," DAPA said in a statement.

More than 200 missiles with a range of around 75 miles will be made by 2025. The first missiles will be put into service in 2022. An additional $2.5 billion will be spent on the production of 50 new K2 Black Panther battle tanks by 2023.

More Stories From World

