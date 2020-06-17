UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Test COVID-19 Treatment, Candidate Vaccine On Monkeys In June - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:15 PM

South Korea to Test COVID-19 Treatment, Candidate Vaccine on Monkeys in June - Reports

South Korea intends to test a candidate coronavirus vaccine and treatment on monkeys later in June, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the Science Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) South Korea intends to test a candidate coronavirus vaccine and treatment on monkeys later in June, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the Science Ministry.

The tests will be conducted for two experimental treatments and a vaccine candidate as part of the government-supported animal testing model, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The Names of firms or research institutions that have developed the treatments and vaccine in question have not been specified.

The outlet recalled that in late May, South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion said its COVID-19 antiviral antibody treatment had demonstrated a hundredfold drop in the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in an animal model.

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea May June Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces implementation of Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Central Bank announces M1 increased by 0.7%

6 minutes ago

Over 81 pc wheat procured of set target in Minawal ..

51 seconds ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

36 minutes ago

Indonesia registers 1,031 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to Ho ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.