South Korea to Test COVID-19 Treatment, Candidate Vaccine on Monkeys in June - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) South Korea intends to test a candidate coronavirus vaccine and treatment on monkeys later in June, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the Science Ministry.

The tests will be conducted for two experimental treatments and a vaccine candidate as part of the government-supported animal testing model, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The Names of firms or research institutions that have developed the treatments and vaccine in question have not been specified.

The outlet recalled that in late May, South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion said its COVID-19 antiviral antibody treatment had demonstrated a hundredfold drop in the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in an animal model.