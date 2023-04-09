Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Weigh Response To US's Alleged Eavesdropping After NYT Report - Official

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

South Korea to Weigh Response to US's Alleged Eavesdropping After NYT Report - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Seoul will consider ways to respond to the United States' alleged eavesdropping on South Korean officials following The New York Times report, a South Korean media outlet reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that some of the classified Pentagon documents that were leaked online this week suggest Washington had been eavesdropping on South Korean officials. One of the files detailed Seoul's concerns that US President Biden may pressure his South Korean counterpart into selling artillery shells to Washington for use in Ukraine, thus violating the country's stance on non-provision of lethal weapons. The US reportedly learned about the deliberations from "a signals intelligence report," a term spy agencies use for any kind of intercepted communications from phone calls and electronic messages, the newspaper said, citing the leaked documents.

"We will review precedents and instances involving other countries, and come up with our response accordingly .

.. There is no change to our government's basic stance on Ukraine," a South Korean presidential official was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

On Sunday morning, the president's office also reportedly held a meeting presided by National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong to discuss ways to respond to the New York Times report. The official ordered a thorough review of the matter.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new batch of classified documents had leaked online that included US national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. A US defense official told Sputnik that the Pentagon was looking into the matter.

The leaks come following the emergence of purportedly classified documents online related to the conflict in Ukraine, which included war plans and an assessment of air defense capabilities.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Washington Pentagon Seoul New York United States North Korea Middle East May Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

1 hour ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

3 hours ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.