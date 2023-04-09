MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Seoul will consider ways to respond to the United States' alleged eavesdropping on South Korean officials following The New York Times report, a South Korean media outlet reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that some of the classified Pentagon documents that were leaked online this week suggest Washington had been eavesdropping on South Korean officials. One of the files detailed Seoul's concerns that US President Biden may pressure his South Korean counterpart into selling artillery shells to Washington for use in Ukraine, thus violating the country's stance on non-provision of lethal weapons. The US reportedly learned about the deliberations from "a signals intelligence report," a term spy agencies use for any kind of intercepted communications from phone calls and electronic messages, the newspaper said, citing the leaked documents.

"We will review precedents and instances involving other countries, and come up with our response accordingly .

.. There is no change to our government's basic stance on Ukraine," a South Korean presidential official was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

On Sunday morning, the president's office also reportedly held a meeting presided by National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong to discuss ways to respond to the New York Times report. The official ordered a thorough review of the matter.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new batch of classified documents had leaked online that included US national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. A US defense official told Sputnik that the Pentagon was looking into the matter.

The leaks come following the emergence of purportedly classified documents online related to the conflict in Ukraine, which included war plans and an assessment of air defense capabilities.