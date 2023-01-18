UrduPoint.com

South Korea, UAE to Expand Cooperation in Space, Digital Technologies - President's Office

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Emirati Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries in future industry sectors, including space and IT technologies, senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said on Tuesday

Yoon was on a state trip to the United Arab Emirates. Earlier in the day, he met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and visited the Barakah nuclear power plant (NPP), the construction contract for which was won by Seoul in 2009.

"President Yoon said he hopes to drastically strengthen cooperation with the UAE in space, digital technology, green technology and other future industry sectors," Kim said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

In turn, Rashid Al Maktoum noted the contribution made by the South Korean companies to the development of Dubai, the report added.

After the meeting, Yoon went to Switzerland to participate in the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

