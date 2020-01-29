South Korea, UK, France Offer China Assistance in Tackling Coronavirus Outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) South Korea, the United Kingdom and France have expressed their readiness to provide China with medical goods to fight the new coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The statement comes following phone conversations between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his South Korean, the UK and French counterparts.

"Facing difficulties, the neighbors should support and help each other. South Korea is ready to work with China and stop the spread of the epidemic, and is also ready to provide as soon as possible the necessary medical supplies," South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said, as quoted in the statement.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said that the United Kingdom was ready to send all necessary medical supplies to China.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, for his part, said that Paris appreciated China's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"If China needs something, France is ready to provide any necessary assistance," he said.

The previously unknown type of the virus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December but later spread to other major cities. As of Wednesday morning, over 6,000 infection cases and 132 deaths have been confirmed in China, according to the country's National Health Commission. Apart from China, at least 15 other countries have detected the virus.