UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea, UK, France Offer China Assistance In Tackling Coronavirus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:20 PM

South Korea, UK, France Offer China Assistance in Tackling Coronavirus Outbreak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) South Korea, the United Kingdom and France have expressed their readiness to provide China with medical goods to fight the new coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The statement comes following phone conversations between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his South Korean, the UK and French counterparts.

"Facing difficulties, the neighbors should support and help each other. South Korea is ready to work with China and stop the spread of the epidemic, and is also ready to provide as soon as possible the necessary medical supplies," South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said, as quoted in the statement.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said that the United Kingdom was ready to send all necessary medical supplies to China.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, for his part, said that Paris appreciated China's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"If China needs something, France is ready to provide any necessary assistance," he said.

The previously unknown type of the virus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December but later spread to other major cities. As of Wednesday morning, over 6,000 infection cases and 132 deaths have been confirmed in China, according to the country's National Health Commission. Apart from China, at least 15 other countries have detected the virus.

Related Topics

China France Wuhan Paris United Kingdom South Korea North Korea December All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

2 hours ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.