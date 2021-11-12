UrduPoint.com

South Korea, UN Nuclear Watchdog Discuss North Korea, Fukushima Wastewater Dump

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:51 PM

South Korean and UN atomic agency IAEA officials talked on Friday about implementing nuclear safeguards in the North and during Japan's planned disposal of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima power plant, the South Korean foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) South Korean and UN atomic agency IAEA officials talked on Friday about implementing nuclear safeguards in the North and during Japan's planned disposal of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima power plant, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ham Sang-wook and IAEA's deputy chief for safeguards Massimo Aparo met in Seoul for an annual meeting. South Korea took over chairmanship of the IAEA's board of governors in September and plans to bolster its system of safeguards.

"Both sides discussed cooperation in strengthening the IAEA's readiness to verify North Korea's nuclear program, and exchanged views on key developments and future priorities for IAEA safeguards including the IAEA's safeguards in Iran," a statement read.

Minister Ham stressed the importance of an impartial and transparent review of Japan's plan to release one million tonnes of treated radioactive water used to cool the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor following the 2011 meltdown. The release will begin in spring 2023.

