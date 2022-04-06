South Korea Under 'Unprecedented' US Pressure - Russian Security Council

The United States puts "unprecedented" pressure on South Korea, and Seoul's statement about possibility of a preventive strike on North Korea proves it, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, deputy director of a Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee department Kim Yo Jong, has said her country will use nuclear weapons if South Korea starts "military confrontation." Patrushev mentioned that Kim's statement was made in response to Seoul's words about the preventive strike.

At the same time, the Russian official said that South Korea made efforts in past to avoid confrontation with its northern neighbor.

"At the same time, it is obvious that such a balanced line could not suit Washington, which is exerting unprecedented pressure on the Republic of Korea, which was reflected in the statements of the leadership of the South Korean defense department," Patrushev told Russian newspaper Kommersant.