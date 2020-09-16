UrduPoint.com
South Korea Urges North Korea To Comply With 2018 Summit Agreements, Restore Ties

Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young on Wednesday appealed to the North Korean authorities to fulfill the agreements reached on the 2018 inter-Korean summit to resume halted dialogue between the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young on Wednesday appealed to the North Korean authorities to fulfill the agreements reached on the 2018 inter-Korean summit to resume halted dialogue between the two countries.

"The promise should be fulfilled and agreements can be completed through implementation," Lee said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency, during his first trip to Panmunjom since he became the minister in July.

He added that Seoul would make the small steps in joint areas of cooperation between the two countries, in particular, humanitarian, to boost interaction with the North.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held three summits in 2018 � namely, in April, May and September � aimed at reducing tensions and increasing the cooperation between the states.

In particular, the talks were focused on the denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

The leaders also agreed upon setting up the joint Liaison Office in North Korea's border city of Kaesong and using it as a communication channel between the two countries. However, it was demolished by North Korea in June 2020 due to the worsening of bilateral relations with Seoul, which, according to Pyongyang, had been unable to prevent North Korean defectors living in South Korea from distributing anti-North Korean regime leaflets across the border via balloons.

