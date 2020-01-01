South Korea Urges North to Cancel Test of New Strategic Weapon - Unification Ministry

South Korean Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang Min on Wednesday urged Pyongyang to refrain from piloting its recently-announced new strategic weapon as it could harm the progress around the Korean peninsula's denuclearization

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) South Korean Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang Min on Wednesday urged Pyongyang to refrain from piloting its recently-announced new strategic weapon as it could harm the progress around the Korean peninsula's denuclearization.

Earlier in the day, Kim Jong Un said at a plenary session of North Korea's Workers' Party that Pyongyang would develop new strategic arms for so long as the United States upheld its hostile policies toward North Korea. He also announced that a new strategic weapon would be presented soon.

"The government of South Korea believes that North moving ahead with demonstrating its new weapon will not be conducive for the denuclearization talks and efforts for restoring peace on the Korean peninsula," Lee Sang Min said at a press briefing, adding that "[Seoul] hopes for the dialogue between North Korea and the US to begin as soon as possible and bring about real progress upon simultaneous and mutual implementation of premises of the joint declaration produced after the Singapore summit.

In June 2018, Kim and US President Donald Trump held the maiden denuclearization talks in Singapore.