UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Urges North To Cancel Test Of New Strategic Weapon - Unification Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:39 PM

South Korea Urges North to Cancel Test of New Strategic Weapon - Unification Ministry

South Korean Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang Min on Wednesday urged Pyongyang to refrain from piloting its recently-announced new strategic weapon as it could harm the progress around the Korean peninsula's denuclearization

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) South Korean Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang Min on Wednesday urged Pyongyang to refrain from piloting its recently-announced new strategic weapon as it could harm the progress around the Korean peninsula's denuclearization.

Earlier in the day, Kim Jong Un said at a plenary session of North Korea's Workers' Party that Pyongyang would develop new strategic arms for so long as the United States upheld its hostile policies toward North Korea. He also announced that a new strategic weapon would be presented soon.

"The government of South Korea believes that North moving ahead with demonstrating its new weapon will not be conducive for the denuclearization talks and efforts for restoring peace on the Korean peninsula," Lee Sang Min said at a press briefing, adding that "[Seoul] hopes for the dialogue between North Korea and the US to begin as soon as possible and bring about real progress upon simultaneous and mutual implementation of premises of the joint declaration produced after the Singapore summit.

"

In June 2018, Kim and US President Donald Trump held the maiden denuclearization talks in Singapore.

Related Topics

Trump Pyongyang Progress Singapore South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong June 2018 From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Extension of army chief: Federal cabinet approves ..

10 minutes ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

13 minutes ago

Rs 46,302.528 million released for NHA projects un ..

13 minutes ago

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts product ..

15 minutes ago

China's SF airlines creates global freight route ..

13 minutes ago

70 suspects among three drugs peddlers nabbed

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.