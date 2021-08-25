UrduPoint.com

South Korea Urges Russia To Play Constructive Role In Peninsula Peace Process - Reports

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young has called on Russia to play a constructive role in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, the national Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the minister's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young has called on Russia to play a constructive role in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, the national Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the minister's office.

On Wednesday, Lee held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who arrived in Seoul for an official visit.

The unification minister underscored that the peninsula currently is at a critical turning point. Morgulov said in response that Russia will play an active role to provide peace on the peninsula, mentioning the significance of trilateral cooperation between Moscow and Koreas, the media said.

The news agency added that the Russian deputy minister also negotiated with Vice Unification Minister Choi Young-jun. The parties agreed to maintain cooperation in order to achieve the denuclearization of the peninsula.

