South Korea Urges UN Atomic Agency To Verify Fukushima Wastewater Safety Ahead Of Release

Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:26 PM

South Korea urged the UN atomic watchdog IAEA on Tuesday to verify whether radioactive wastewater from a crippled Japanese nuclear plant is property treated before its planned release into the ocean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) South Korea urged the UN atomic watchdog IAEA on Tuesday to verify whether radioactive wastewater from a crippled Japanese nuclear plant is property treated before its planned release into the ocean.

Japan warned in December that it was running out of storage capacity and would release the water used to cool the Fukushima Daiichi reactor into the Pacific in 2021, prompting concerns of pollution among neighbors.

"We asked the IAEA to play an active role in ensuring transparency and verifying safety during the entire process," Chung Kee-yong, the Korean foreign ministry's environmental director, was quoted as saying in a press release.

The nuclear watchdog said it understood the importance of the matter and promised that all decisions related to the disposal of contaminated water would be taken properly, the ministry added.

A 9-magnitude quake that hit Japan in March 2011 triggered a massive tsunami and a meltdown at the plant in the Fukushima prefecture. A 7.3-magnitude tremor that jolted the area over the weekend was described by the Japan Meteorological Agency as an aftershock of that quake.

