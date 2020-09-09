UrduPoint.com
South Korea, US Agree Coming Months Will Be 'Crucial' To Denuclearization

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:05 PM

The top national security advisers of South Korea and the United States agreed in a phone call on Wednesday that the coming months would be vital to the peace process and denuclearization on the peninsula, the South Korean presidential administration said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The top national security advisers of South Korea and the United States agreed in a phone call on Wednesday that the coming months would be vital to the peace process and denuclearization on the peninsula, the South Korean presidential administration said.

"The sides agreed that the next few months will be a crucial period for progress in the peace process and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and agreed to continue cooperation on various plans to promote these issues," the presidential office said.

Robert O'Brien and Suh Hoon also agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting soon.

The conversation between the two officials was the first one since Suh, a former intelligence chief, took the helm of the national security office in July.

