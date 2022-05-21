South Korea-US Alliance Based on 'Shared Sacrifice' - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

The alliance between South Korea and the United States is based on a "shared sacrifice" and a desire for the secure Indo-Pacific, according to a joint statement issued after the first summit talks between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The alliance between South Korea and the United States is based on a "shared sacrifice" and a desire for the secure Indo-Pacific, according to a joint statement issued after the first summit talks between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden.

"Founded in our shared sacrifice and honed by our deep security ties, the Alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States continues to evolve and expand. The linchpin for peace and prosperity in the region, the Alliance has grown far beyond the Korean peninsula, reflecting the pivotal role of our countries as global leaders in democracy, economy, and technology," the statement read.

The statement adds that the US-South Korea alliance is based on cooperation for the sake of building a free Indo-Pacific region, deterring North Korea and preventing the use of military force to alter borders.

On Friday, Biden arrived in South Korea for his first summit with the country's newly elected president, Yoon Suk-yeol. South Korea became the first stop on Biden's tour to Asia, which includes Japan and will last till May 24. Biden will attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit while in Japan, where he will also meet with the leaders of Australia and India.