South Korea, US Call Off Special Forces Training in Fort Irwin Due to COVID-19 - Reports

A scheduled training of South Korea's special forces in the United States this month has been canceled due to COVID-19 risks, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a military source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A scheduled training of South Korea's special forces in the United States this month has been canceled due to COVID-19 risks, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a military source.

The combined training was due to take place in Fort Irwin National Training Center in the US state of California.

In March, the South Korean army similarly put off plans to send 50 service members to the US at the latter's request.

The two countries are now mulling over the possibility of pushing back the training to October, but much uncertainty over COVID-19 lingers, the news agency said, citing officials.