South Korea, US Complete 2-Week Long Joint Military Exercise - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) South Korean and US forces ended two-week combined military exercises that were aimed at strengthening their defense amid North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, media reported on Thursday.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise that started on August 22 covered more than a dozen training events, including computer simulation for command posts, field training and civil defense exercises, according to South Korean Yonhap news agency, citing Seoul officials.

The exercise was conducted in two phases, with the first one involving drills on deflecting North Korean attacks and protecting the Seoul metropolitan area. The second phase was dedicated to counteroffensive operations.

Although US and South Korean officials pointed out the defensive nature of their joint exercise, Pyongyang condemned the military drills, describing them as an invasion rehearsal.

In recent years, such military exercises have taken place only in the form of computer simulations due to the spread of COVID-19 worldwide and the desire of the previous South Korean administration to establish a dialogue with the North, which has been sharply criticizing joint drills of Seoul and Washington. South Korea's new conservative under President Yoon Suk-yeol, who came to power in May, vowed to normalize combined exercises with the United States.

