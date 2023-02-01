UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Conduct Joint Air Exercise Involving Fighters, Strategic Bomber - Reports

South Korea and the United States conducted a joint air exercise involving fighters and a strategic bomber, South Korean media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) South Korea and the United States conducted a joint air exercise involving fighters and a strategic bomber, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

One B-1B strategic bomber and several F-22 and F-35B stealth fighters of the US Air Force alongside South Korean F-35A fighters took part in the drills over the Yellow Sea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

"The combined air drills this time show the U.S.' will and capabilities to provide strong and credible extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," the ministry was quoted as saying by the media.

It was the first military exercise of this type this year, Yonhap added.

On Tuesday, South Korea and the United States agreed to further expand and bolster the level and scale of their joint exercises this year. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington "stands firm in its extended deterrence commitment," adding that Pyongyang had carried out an "unprecedented number" of provocative actions in 2022.

