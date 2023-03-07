UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Conduct Joint Air Force Emergency Runway Drills - Reports

Published March 07, 2023

South Korea, US Conduct Joint Air Force Emergency Runway Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The air force of South Korea and the United States conducted joint landing and takeoff drills on an emergency runway on Tuesday amid North Korea's recent tests of a multiple rocket launcher allegedly capable of hitting Seoul's and Washington's key air bases on the peninsula, media reported.

The drills were carried out in South Korea's southern county of Changnyeong located around 350 kilometers (217 miles) southeast of Seoul, with the air force of both countries securing the safety of the runway before allowing pilots to land, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

"Emergency runway landing and takeoff training is essential in order to maintain air operations in places other than air bases," Col. Lee Duk-hee, who was in charge of the exercise, was quoted as saying.

In February, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said that Pyongyang had fired two projectiles from the 600mm multiple rocket launcher that is capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons and "paralyzing" an enemy airfield. The report raised Seoul's concerns about the security of its air bases on the Korean Peninsula.

