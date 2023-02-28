UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Conducting Joint Special Operations Drills - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:50 PM

South Korea and the United States are conducting joint military exercises following North Korea's missile launches, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) South Korea and the United States are conducting joint military exercises following North Korea's missile launches, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The exercise, titled Exercise Teak Knife, began in early February at a US forces base, Camp Humphreys, and Osan Air Base in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Seoul, the report said.

The goal of Exercise Teak Knife is to prepare special operations forces to enter enemy territories, including close air support, hostage rescue, humanitarian crisis response and other operations scenarios, the report added.

The exercises are scheduled to continue until early March, with the two sides expected to make the drills public, the news agency said.

Seoul and Washington have regularly conducted Exercise Teak Knife since the 1990s, mainly non-publicly, according to Yonhap.

In late January, South Korea and the US agreed to further expand and bolster the level and scale of their joint exercises this year. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington "stands firm in its extended deterrence commitment," adding that Pyongyang had carried out an unprecedented number of provocative actions in 2022.

North Korea conducted dozens of missile test launches in 2022, firing several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, it launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Earlier in February, Pyongyang launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile and also test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan in its second weapons test in three days, sparking security concerns in Japan and South Korea. Tokyo said that both missiles had landed outside its exclusive economic zone.

