South Korea, US Discuss Holding Yoon-Biden Summit - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Seoul and Washington are planning to hold a summit between South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden presumably on May 21 in Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing an informed source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Seoul and Washington are planning to hold a summit between South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden presumably on May 21 in Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing an informed source.

Won Il-hee, a senior deputy spokesperson of the transition team, has not yet confirmed the information regarding the Yoon-Biden summit.

"Nothing has been confirmed, but I understand the two sides are coordinating schedules," the source told the Yonhap News Agency.

Negotiations on Biden's May 21 visit to South Korea might be in the final stages, the news said.

South Korea insists on Biden's visit before he travels to Japan for a Quad meeting on May 24.

The Quad was instigated in 2007 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an informal consultation mechanism of four countries, Australia, India, Japan and the United States, sharing the values of "a free and open Indo-Pacific region." The dialogue was paralleled by an annual joint military exercise, Exercise Malabar, with the diplomatic and military arrangement widely seen as a response to China's surging economic and military influence in the region. The Chinese government denounced the dialogue, lodging a formal diplomatic protest to its participants, regarding the Quad as "Asian NATO."

