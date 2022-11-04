South Korea, US Extend Vigilant Storm Air Force Exercise Until November 5 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) South Korean National Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said that Seoul and Washington have agreed to extend the large-scale joint exercise Vigilant Storm by one more day until November 5, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Lee announced this decision at a press conference after a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington on Thursday.

Joint drills kicked off on October 31 and were supposed to end on November 4, but were extended until November 5, the report said.

Pyongyang considers the decision to extend the Vigilant Storm exercise a "very dangerous" choice and an "awful mistake," according to Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The exercise involves about 140 aircraft of the South Korea Air Force, including F-35A, F-15K, KF-16 fighters and a KC-330 tanker, and about 100 US aircraft, including F-35B fighters, EA-18 electronic-warfare aircraft and a Lockheed U-2 reconnaissance aircraft.

The drills were initiated against the backdrop of recent provocations and missile test launches by North Korea. Meanwhile, Pyongyang claims the tests are carried out in response to "provocations" by South Korea, which has been conducting active military exercises both independently and alongside the United States and Japan.