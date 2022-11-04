UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Extend Vigilant Storm Air Force Exercise Until November 5 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

South Korea, US Extend Vigilant Storm Air Force Exercise Until November 5 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) South Korean National Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said that Seoul and Washington have agreed to extend the large-scale joint exercise Vigilant Storm by one more day until November 5, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Lee announced this decision at a press conference after a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington on Thursday.

Joint drills kicked off on October 31 and were supposed to end on November 4, but were extended until November 5, the report said.

Pyongyang considers the decision to extend the Vigilant Storm exercise a "very dangerous" choice and an "awful mistake," according to Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The exercise involves about 140 aircraft of the South Korea Air Force, including F-35A, F-15K, KF-16 fighters and a KC-330 tanker, and about 100 US aircraft, including F-35B fighters, EA-18 electronic-warfare aircraft and a Lockheed U-2 reconnaissance aircraft.

The drills were initiated against the backdrop of recent provocations and missile test launches by North Korea. Meanwhile, Pyongyang claims the tests are carried out in response to "provocations" by South Korea, which has been conducting active military exercises both independently and alongside the United States and Japan.

Related Topics

Storm Washington Pyongyang Seoul Austin Japan South Korea United States North Korea October November

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

8 minutes ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 ru ..

T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs

2 hours ago
 PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.