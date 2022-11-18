MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) South Korean and US fighter jets were scrambled on Friday to practice striking the North's missile launch vehicles after Pyongyang fired off a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile in the morning, media reported.

Four South Korean F-35A jets and four F-16 fighters of the US air force flew in a combined attack formation over the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, the Yonhap news agency cited the joint chiefs of staff of the South Korean armed forces as saying.

They gamed out hitting North Korea's ground-launch facilities with GBU-12 aerial laser-guided bombs in what the joint chiefs of staff said was a demonstration of their readiness "to strike the enemy with precision.

"

South Korean media said North Korea launched what neighboring countries said appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile of the Hwasong-17 type. According to Tokyo, it flew around 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) at an altitude of 6,100 kilometers before landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone and had enough range to hit the mainland of the United States.