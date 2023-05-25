UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Finish First Stage Of Major Live-Fire Drills

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 08:34 PM

South Korea, US Finish First Stage of Major Live-Fire Drills

Seoul and Washington have held one of their five major live-fire drills, the largest in six years, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of their alliance amid rising tensions with Pyongyang, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

POCHEON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Seoul and Washington have held one of their five major live-fire drills, the largest in six years, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of their alliance amid rising tensions with Pyongyang, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The joint live-fire exercise took place at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in the South Korean city of Pocheon located 52 kilometers (32.3 miles) northeast of Seoul and 30 kilometers from the military demarcation line, which divides South Korea and North Korea.

The drills involved South Korean, US and combined forces of all branches of the South Korean troops, and were aimed at mastering maneuvers of "retaliation strikes and crush" against a conditional enemy in case of armed provocations.

The first part of the drills consisted of the video demonstration showing both allies' capabilities of exercising expanded deterrence of North Korea's possible nuclear missile threats. The allied troops opened massive fire, simulating the repelling of a conventional attack of the advancing enemy.

The second part focused on counterattacking maneuvers to eliminate obstacles using unmanned robotic complexes, further troops advancement and capture of designated positions.

South Korea and the US are planning to hold military drills again on June 2, 7, 12 and 15. The last such large-scale exercise took place in 2017 and involved 48 South Korean and US units, as well as over 2,000 troops.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Alliance South Korea North Korea June 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Dr Rubaba pays tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takree ..

Dr Rubaba pays tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Public, private bodies urged to celebrate World No ..

Public, private bodies urged to celebrate World No Tobacco Day in letter & spiri ..

3 minutes ago
 Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute t ..

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute to martyrs

3 minutes ago
 US Eyes More Investments in Central Asia's Energy, ..

US Eyes More Investments in Central Asia's Energy, Health, Education - NSC Direc ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan is our red line, not a political leader: ..

Pakistan is our red line, not a political leader: Hanif Abbasi

3 minutes ago
 UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of ..

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.