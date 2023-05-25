South Korea, US Finish First Stage of Major Live-Fire Drills

Seoul and Washington have held one of their five major live-fire drills, the largest in six years, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of their alliance amid rising tensions with Pyongyang, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

POCHEON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Seoul and Washington have held one of their five major live-fire drills, the largest in six years, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of their alliance amid rising tensions with Pyongyang, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The joint live-fire exercise took place at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in the South Korean city of Pocheon located 52 kilometers (32.3 miles) northeast of Seoul and 30 kilometers from the military demarcation line, which divides South Korea and North Korea.

The drills involved South Korean, US and combined forces of all branches of the South Korean troops, and were aimed at mastering maneuvers of "retaliation strikes and crush" against a conditional enemy in case of armed provocations.

The first part of the drills consisted of the video demonstration showing both allies' capabilities of exercising expanded deterrence of North Korea's possible nuclear missile threats. The allied troops opened massive fire, simulating the repelling of a conventional attack of the advancing enemy.

The second part focused on counterattacking maneuvers to eliminate obstacles using unmanned robotic complexes, further troops advancement and capture of designated positions.

South Korea and the US are planning to hold military drills again on June 2, 7, 12 and 15. The last such large-scale exercise took place in 2017 and involved 48 South Korean and US units, as well as over 2,000 troops.