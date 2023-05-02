UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range For Troops In Changwon - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 09:13 PM

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - Reports

South Korea and the United States pushed forward with the construction of a shooting range for US troops in the city of Changwon in the southeastern part of the country despite concerns of local residents, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) South Korea and the United States pushed forward with the construction of a shooting range for US troops in the city of Changwon in the southeastern part of the country despite concerns of local residents, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The shooting range is located about 1-1.5 kilometers (0.6-0.9 miles) from apartment complexes and shopping malls, and the local authorities were unaware of the logging work in Changwon's downtown until local residents raised concerns over noise, safety risks and other related issues, according to Yonhap.

The South Korean Defense Ministry responsible for the project did not consult with the local officials as the construction falls under the Status of Forces Agreement, regulating the status of US forces in the country, which is "not subject to domestic laws," the news agency stated.

The ministry has so far given no details regarding the construction works, citing military secrecy.

The Changwon local authorities will convey the residents' concerns over the project to the government and take measures to minimize its impact on the people's lives, Yonhap added, citing a city official.

Related Topics

Changwon South Korea United States North Korea From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school cl ..

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

2 minutes ago
 Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragm ..

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

3 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

3 minutes ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

19 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE Lea ..

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE League Development Forum

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.