South Korea, US Hold Joint Air Drills Featuring US Nuclear Bomber - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) South Korean and US air forces on Monday conducted their second joint drills of the month involving at least one nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber, the Korean Defense Ministry said.

A similar exercise involving US B-1B strategic bombers was held in the area last Friday.

"The U.S.' deployment of the B-52H strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula demonstrates the alliance's decisive and overwhelming capability and posture to deter, and respond against advancing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea," the ministry was quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying.

US strategic bombers also flew a joint training mission alongside Korean fighter jets over the Yellow Sea on February 1, followed by more air drills on February 19.

South Korea said the allies planned to ramp up training linked to the deployment of US strategic assets to the country as part of US extended deterrence in order to "strengthen the capabilities and posture to respond decisively to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats."

The military exercises come amid concerns that North Korea might launch provocations ahead of the 11-day Freedom Shield joint exercise that begins on March 13. Pyongyang sees the joint drills off its coast as a preparation for invasion and has repeatedly cautioned the allies against stirring tensions.